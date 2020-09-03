Japan Hosts Int'l Talks on Post-COVID Recovery, Global Warming

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Thursday hosted an online international conference to revive the global economy hurt by the novel coronavirus pandemic and step up the fight against global warming.

Participants from more than 70 economies, also including the United States and China, confirmed the need to work harder to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and realize a shift to carbon-free social and economic structures despite the COVID-19 crisis.

In a video message, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that Japan has drastically changed its energy policy by deciding to stop and scrap coal-fired thermal power plants in stages.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a separate video message, expressed hope that Japan will stop loans for foreign projects to build such power plants and promise to realize net carbon neutrality by 2050.

It is essential to change the economic and social structures into more sustainable ones during the process of post-COVID recovery, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, chair of the conference, said at the outset of the session.

