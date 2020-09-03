1,166 Students in Japan Caught Coronavirus in June-Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--The number of pupils and students confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus during June-August totaled 1,166 in Japan, the education ministry said Thursday.

Over half of them were infected at home, while 15 pct caught the virus at their schools, according to the results of a ministry survey covering elementary to high schools.

The ministry recognized 18 clusters of at least five infection cases. Nine clusters had links to extracurricular club activities at junior or senior high schools.

"There was no case in which infection spread from a school to the local community. The infection was brought under control within the schools," a ministry official said.

On Thursday, the ministry issued a notification urging schools to take thorough steps to prevent coronavirus infection during extracurricular sports and other club activities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]