Kyoto Rated Most Powerful City in Japan for 3 Years in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Kyoto topped the list of powerful Japanese cities for the third straight year, an affiliate of major Japanese real estate developer Mori Building Co. has said.

Osaka rose to second from third, overtaking Fukuoka, which slipped to third, according to the 2020 “power city” rankings compiled by the Mori Memorial Foundation’s Institute for Urban Strategies. Tokyo’s densely populated 23 special wards were not covered by the city list, announced Thursday, but were rated separately.

A total of 109 major cities were rated by 83 indicators in six categories--economy and business, research and development, cultural interaction, daily life and livability, environment, and accessibility.

Kyoto, western Japan, received the highest scores among the surveyed cities in the cultural and research categories, while Osaka, another western city, which has a strong economy, saw its total score increase thanks to improvements in livability. Fukuoka in southwestern Japan had high scores in economy and accessibility.

The impacts of the novel coronavirus outbreak were not reflected in the latest rankings, according to the institute.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]