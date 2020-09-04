Japanese Man Temporarily Detained in Hong Kong

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man was temporarily detained by Hong Kong authorities this week, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has revealed.

The man was held on Monday and released on bail the following day, the top Japanese government spokesman told a press conference on Thursday.

The Japanese government is asking the Hong Kong authorities about the details of the incident, including why the man was detained, Suga said.

The man, 36, was arrested on suspicion of possessing replica firearm, according to sources in Hong Kong police. He was found carrying what appeared to be an air gun near a site in Hong Kong’s Kowloon district where a protest rally was going on, the sources said.

There is information that the man is a freelance journalist and was taking pictures of the demonstration at the time. But the man did not carry any items to prove that he is a journalist when he was arrested, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]