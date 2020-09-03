JR East to Move Up Last Trains from Spring 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020> said Thursday it will move up the last trains of the day on lines in the greater Tokyo area by about 30 minutes under its spring 2021 timetable revision.

The move by JR East is designed to secure more time for track maintenance during the night in response to serious shortages of workers. It also reflects the fewer passengers at night amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other railways in the metropolitan area, including subway operator Tokyo Metro Co., are also expected to consider tweaking their late-night timetables.

Subject to the change by JR East are train lines located within 100 kilometers from Tokyo Station. It will allow the company to secure at least about four hours between the last trains and the first batch of trains in early morning.

After the change, last trains on mainstay lines will arrive at terminal stations at around 1 a.m. First trains will be delayed on some lines as well.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]