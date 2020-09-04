Honda, GM to Share Vehicle Platforms in N. America

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> and General Motors Co. said Thursday that they will strengthen their tie-up in North America by sharing vehicle platforms and electrified and engine propulsion systems.

The Japanese and U.S. automakers hope to lower development and production costs so that they can boost spending on projects related to vehicles connected with the Internet constantly.

Under the expanded tie-up, the two companies aim to start joint development of common platforms and propulsion systems in early 2021. Also planned is joint procurement of auto parts.

Honda and GM already cooperate in the area of autonomous driving. In April this year, they agreed to jointly develop electric vehicles to be sold in the United States and elsewhere.

But they have denied the possibility of forming a capital alliance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]