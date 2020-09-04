LDP to Skip Stump Speeches for Leader Hopefuls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--The leadership election commission of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Friday to forgo hosting nationwide stump speech events for candidates seeking to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The unprecedented decision by the commission, headed by Takeshi Noda, comes amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The candidates seeking to clinch the LDP presidency, and subsequently the post of prime minister, will instead engage in speeches and debates in Tokyo.

After the candidacy filing deadline on Tuesday morning, the candidates will deliver speeches at the party's headquarters and hold a joint press conference. On Wednesday, the candidates will participate in a debate hosted by the party's Youth Division and Women's Affairs Division. They will hold another debate, hosted by the Japan National Press Club, on Sept. 12.

Running for the top spot are Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida and former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]