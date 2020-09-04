Once-Lost Drawings by Hokusai to Go on Display at British Museum

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--More than 100 once-lost unpublished pieces of renowned Japanese ukiyo-e painter Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849), who inspired artists around the world, are set to go on display at the British Museum.

The prestigious London museum said Thursday that it has acquired a total of 103 lost drawings by the Edo period artist after they were discovered in France last year.

It plans to display the pieces as early as next year. An online exhibition of the works has already started.

The drawings were created as illustrations for a book called "Banbutsu Ehon Taizen Zu" (Great Picture Book of Everything). They were once owned by French jeweler Henri Vever, who was known as a collector of Japanese art pieces. Later, they were apparently auctioned in Paris in 1948

and became part of a French private collection.

