Strong Typhoon Haishen to Approach Japan over Weekend

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Haishen, an extremely strong tropical cyclone, which was traveling northwest over waters to the south of Japan's archipelago Friday afternoon, is likely to approach southern and southwestern parts of the country over the weekend.

The 10th typhoon of the year is expected to travel northward and approach Minamidaito Island in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa or Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, between Saturday evening and Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

On Monday, the typhoon is expected to either move along waters west of the Kyushu southwestern Japan region, which includes Kagoshima, or approach and make landfall on Kyushu while remaining strong enough to prompt the agency to issue possible emergency warnings.

"There is need for maximum caution for strong winds, high waves, high tides and strong rains," the agency said.

"We would like people to complete their preparations for the typhoon by Friday," Yoshihisa Nakamoto, director of the agency's Forecast Division, said at a press conference. He urged citizens to secure their safety based on up-to-the-minute information before rains and winds intensify.

