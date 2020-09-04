Strong Quake Hits Fukui in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake rocked Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, on Friday morning, measuring as high as lower 5, the fifth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, in the city of Sakai.

The quake occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometers in the northern part of the prefecture at around 9:10 a.m. (12:10 a.m. GMT), with an estimated magnitude of 5.0, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

There are no fears of tsunami following the quake, the agency said.

No abnormality was reported at nuclear energy facilities in the prefecture, including Kansai Electric Power Co.'s <9503> Mihama, Takahama and Oi plants, according to the Nuclear Regulation Authority and other sources.

Meanwhile, a total of 11 people in the cities of Sakai and Fukui suffered slight injuries, local authorities said.

