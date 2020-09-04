Internationally Wanted Japanese Man Arrested over 2003 Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested an internationally wanted Japanese man over a 2003 murder case, after the suspect presented himself in South Africa.

The suspect, So Kamiya, 46, has admitted to charges of confining a then-26-year-old man, whose dismembered body was found on a mountain in the town of Okutama, Tokyo, in October 2003, according to sources in Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department.

The MPD will also investigate Kamiya on suspicion of murdering the man, Shinya Kogawa.

According to the police, Kamiya turned himself in at the Japanese Embassy in South Africa, where he had fled, in late August, and returned to Japan on Thursday.

He has admitted to his involvement in the case and said he wanted to return to Japan because he was short of money, according the sources.

