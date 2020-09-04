New Opposition Party to Be Joined by 149 Lawmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--A total of 149 lawmakers are set to join a new opposition party to be created through the planned merger of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People, the two parties and other groups said Friday.

Meanwhile, 22 DPFP members have decided not to take part in the new party.

The new main opposition party, the first such large force since the 2017 breakup of the Democratic Party, is determined to take political power from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The new party will have 106 members in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, and 43 in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

The CDPJ has 89 lawmakers--56 in the Lower House and 33 in the Upper House. All of them except Genki Sudo, an Upper House lawmaker, will join the new party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]