Children on Nursery Waiting Lists Fall to 12,439, Fewest since 1994

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of children on waiting lists for nursery school admission in Japan as of April 1 fell 4,333 from a year earlier to 12,439, the fewest since the survey started in 1994, the welfare ministry said Friday.

The result suggests that it is difficult to realize a government-set goal of reducing the waiting lists to zero by the end of fiscal 2020.

“We remain committed to the goal, encouraging local governments in areas with many waiting children to make efforts,” a ministry official said.

“Demand for nursery services is picking up after a temporary fall” amid the coronavirus epidemic, the official also said, indicating that the government is proceeding with plans to develop nursery facilities.

The number of applicants for nursery schools as of April hit a record high of 2,842,000, reflecting a continued rise in the employment rate for women in the country.

