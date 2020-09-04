Person Detained in Hong Kong Identified as Not Japanese

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--A person detained by Hong Kong authorities earlier this week who was initially reported to be a Japanese citizen has been confirmed as not Japanese, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference Friday.

The confirmation came a day after Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, at a press briefing, mentioned the detention of a Japanese in the Chinese territory.

“Through work to identify the person at the Japanese consulate general there, we learned that the individual doesn’t have Japanese citizenship,” Motegi explained.

According to the minister, the consulate general was initially informed by Hong Kong authorities that a Japanese national was detained on Monday and freed on Tuesday.

