Edano Declares Candidacy for New Opposition Party Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Yukio Edano, chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, declared on Friday his candidacy to be the head of the new opposition party to be created through the merger of the CDPJ and the Democratic Party for the People.

"I will put an end to (the opposition parties') history of alignments and realignments," Edano told a press conference.

Edano said that the new party will aim to take power if there is a general election.

He also indicated that the new party will inherit the CDPJ's Japanese name, "Rikkenminshuto."

The new party will elect its leader and pick its name on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]