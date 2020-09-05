Digital Business Cards Slowly Spreading in Japan amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Businesses helping members of society exchange business cards through digital technology are starting to spread in Japan, in response to the novel coronavirus crisis.

With corporate sales activities shifting to video conferences, services offered by such companies allow people to hold meetings and negotiate business deals online after exchanging greetings with potential business clients, no matter where they are.

The paperless business cards, however, are relatively unknown and businesses still need to improve the cards' user-friendliness, to help establish a new lifestyle of limiting interpersonal contact.

Teleconferencing systems have been in wider use among sales representatives and other workers at companies, as more and more people are working from home.

In June, Sansan Inc. <4443>, a major business card management service company, started a new service for corporations in which people send a URL link of their digital business cards to potential clients they met online if they want to know which department the potential clients belong to and their positions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]