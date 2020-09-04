Japan Confirms 587 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 587 new coronavirus cases Friday, with the country's death toll from the virus rising by 17 to 1,365.

Tokyo reported 136 new cases, the first reading below 200 in two days. The new infections included 49 in their 20s, 28 in their 30s and 25 in their 40s.

In the Japanese capital, the number of patients with severe symptoms grew by one from Thursday to 28.

Elsewhere in Japan, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, saw its number of new cases exceed 100 for the first time in six days.

Forty cases were reported at a facility for the mentally disabled in the prefectural capital of Yokohama on top of three cases already confirmed there.

