Canon Plants to Halt Operations on Monday over Typhoon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Canon Inc. <7751> will halt operations at four manufacturing units in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region on Monday, in preparation for approaching Typhoon Haishen, officials said Friday.

The move, aimed at securing the safety of workers, will affect seven plants, the officials said.

Of the four units, Oita Canon Materials Inc., based in Kitsuki, Oita Prefecture, which produces copiers and toner cartridges, will operate on Sept. 21, a national holiday, instead.

Oita Canon Inc., based in Kunisaki, Oita, Nagasaki Canon Inc., based in Hasami, Nagasaki Prefecture, and Miyazaki Canon Inc., based in Takanabe, Miyazaki Prefecture, will operate on Sept. 26, a Saturday.

The four units will be closed on Saturday and Sunday as scheduled.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]