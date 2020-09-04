Honda's N-Box Stays Top-Selling Vehicle in Japan in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s <7267> N-Box was the best-selling vehicle in Japan for the ninth straight month in August, industry data showed on Friday.

Sales of the minivehicle fell 20.6 pct from a year before to 14,514 units due to the coronavirus epidemic, but the model maintained its top spot as demand was weak across the industry.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s <7203> Yaris subcompact car, which was fully remodeled in February, ranked second with 11,856 units sold.

Among other minivehicles, Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto had a sales decline of 45.7 pct and its Move had a 13.7 pct slide.

Among larger vehicles, Toyota's Raize compact SUV, rolled out last November, climbed up to fourth place in the overall rankings with 9,391 units sold.

