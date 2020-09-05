Japan Govt Agrees on Go To Eat Campaign's Conditional Start

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government subcommittee Friday agreed that the country's Go To Eat campaign for supporting eateries should be limited to prefectures where the severity of the coronavirus pandemic is low.

Issuing discount meal coupons under the campaign should be allowed only in areas where the state of the pandemic is assessed as stage 1 or 2, the subcommittee said.

If the severity of the pandemic worsens after the campaign starts, measures, including its suspension, should be considered, Shigeru Omi, head of the subcommittee, said at a press conference.

The subcommittee called on coronavirus prevention measures to be put into place under the campaign.

"The campaign will be launched in stages starting in the middle or late September," economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]