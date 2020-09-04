Typhoon Haishen to Approach Japan over Weekend

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency Friday warned of strong winds, high waves, heavy rains, landslides and flooding as powerful Typhoon Haishen is likely to approach the country’s Kyushu southwestern region over the weekend.

The 10th typhoon of the year is expected to approach Minamidaito Island in Okinawa Prefecture in the early hours of Sunday and Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, the typhoon is likely to either move northward off the western coast of Kyushu or approach and make landfall in the region while remaining strong enough to prompt the agency to issue a possible emergency warning.

Winds in Okinawa and Kagoshima’s Amami region are expected to mark a maximum instantaneous speed of 70 to 85 meters per second on Sunday, enough to cause some buildings to collapse.

“We would like people to complete their preparations for the typhoon by Friday,” Yoshihisa Nakamoto, director of the agency’s Forecast Division, said at a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]