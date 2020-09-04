Report Reveals Info Sharing Delay in Japan’s Aegis Ashore Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--A report by the Japanese Defense Ministry Friday pointed to a delay in sharing information within the ministry on a now-abandoned plan to introduce the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system.

According to the report, ministry officials in charge of the plan realized the possibility that the interceptor missile would need a drastic overhaul, at some point between January and March, but this was not reported to Defense Minister Taro Kono until June 3.

“I feel the responsibility acutely,” Kono told a news conference. “I should have told officials to notify their superiors of any bad news early.”

Kono also said that he has been told by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to review the ministry’s work procedures and systems at an early date.

The report said that the government needed to explain the Aegis Ashore plan to residents of candidate sites while holding talks with the U.S. side on technical matters, in order to achieve its early deployment at a time when Pyongyang was repeatedly testing ballistic missiles.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]