Japan Reviewing Use of Infectious Disease Law for COVID-19

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is reviewing how it implements the infectious disease law, in order to reduce burdens on medical professionals in measures against the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Through the move, the government hopes to promote treatment at hotels and other accommodation facilities for some patients instead of hospitalizing them.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is currently considered equivalent to or worse than Category I Infectious Diseases, the most dangerous category in the five-notch scale on the level of danger under the infectious disease law. The Category I includes Ebola.

The disease was initially not classified in the five-tier scale as details of the viral disease was unknown at the time of the first domestic infection case in January. It was classified only as a “designated infectious disease.”

It was then categorized to be on par with Category II diseases, including tuberculosis, making it possible for public authorities to advise patients to be hospitalized and to limit their work.

