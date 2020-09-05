U.S. Court OKs Extradition of 2 Men to Japan over Ghosn Escape

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--A federal court in Massachusetts ruled on Friday that two American men detained in the United States for allegedly assisting former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape to Lebanon can be extradited to Japan.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make the final decision on whether to hand over Michael Taylor, a former U.S. Army special forces soldier, and his son, Peter, who are accused of helping Ghosn flee to Lebanon from Japan late last year while he was out on bail awaiting trial over his alleged financial misconduct.

The two were caught by U.S. authorities in May at the request of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office. The prosecutors have asked the United States to extradite the suspects.

Attorneys for the suspects have argued that the Taylors cannot be extradited because Japan's Penal Code is not applicable to their actions, according to U.S. media.

But a federal court judge rejected the claim, saying that their actions are clearly within the scope of the Japanese law.

