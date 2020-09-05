Strong Typhoon Heading toward Southern Japan Islands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--A very powerful typhoon is expected to head toward a chain of islands in southwestern Japan on Sunday and threaten to slam into the Kyushu region the following day.

Typhoon Haishen, the 10th typhoon of the year, is forecast to approach Minamidaito Island in Okinawa Prefecture in the early hours of Sunday and Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture on Sunday afternoon.

While remaining so strong as to prompt a possible emergency warning, the typhoon is expected on Monday to either make landfall in the western coast of Kyushu or travel north off the coast toward the Korean Peninsula.

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged residents on Saturday to be on maximum alert for strong winds, high waves, high tides, heavy rains, landslides and flooding.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday (midnight Friday GMT), the typhoon was traveling northwest at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour at a point about 220 kilometers south-southeast of Minamidaito Island.

