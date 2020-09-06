Nikai to Become Longest-Serving LDP Secretary-General

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Toshihiro Nikai will become the longest-serving secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday, overtaking the record of 1,497 days in office set by his political mentor, former Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka.

Nikai may rewrite the record by a wide margin as he is seeking to stay in the position under the next LDP president, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe steps down.

Nikai was appointed to the role in August 2016, after former Secretary-General Sadakazu Tanigaki suffered severe injuries in a bicycle accident.

He had briefly left the party in 1993 and returned 10 years later, but he is revered in the party for his political savviness.

"His insights on politics is outstanding," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]