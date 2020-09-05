Suga Vows to Continue Abe's Foreign Policies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga suggested Saturday that he plans to maintain outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's foreign policies if he is elected Abe's successor.

"What is important is continuity" when it comes to diplomacy, Suga, 71, who is considered to be a shoo-in for the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and subsequently prime minister, said on a television program.

Regarding the view that his foreign policy skills have yet to be tested, Suga said, "I was involved in important foreign policy decisions (under Abe), so I am capable."

Suga has the backing of five of the party's factions, so his comments have been closely watched as hinting at how the next government will conduct its duties.

He declared his candidacy for LDP president earlier this week, after Abe announced late last month his decision to resign for health reasons.

