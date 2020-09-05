Tokyo Confirms 181 New Coronavirus Infection Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 181 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, with the daily count staying below 200 for the second straight day, the metropolitan government said.

Of the total, the number of people in their 20s and 30s came to 37 each, while that of those in their 40s stood at 35.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital dropped by one from Friday to 27.

Elsewhere in Japan, the central prefecture of Mie reported a record 25 infection cases on Saturday, of which 23 were in-patients, nurses and others linked to Suzuka Kosei Hospital in Suzuka, where an infection cluster has occurred.

The number of infection cases linked to the hospital has increased to 34.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]