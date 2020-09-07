Japan Firms Aiding Teleworking Employees with Allowances

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Many companies in Japan are introducing employee allowances to cover costs related to teleworking, such as utility fees and internet charges, as remote working increases in popularity amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

These firms, while ending their payment for commuter passes and starting to provide actual transport expenses instead, hope that their shouldering of teleworking-related costs will help employees adapt better to working from home.

However, there are worries that disparities in treatment may grow between teleworking employees and those whose duties require them to come to their workplaces.

When a survey by Tokyo-based rental office operator Wooc asked about inconvenient experiences the respondents encountered while teleworking, with multiple answers allowed, 41 pct said they did not own desks and chairs suitable for working, while 20 pct said their internet connection was not suitable for work. The survey covered 451 respondents who had worked from home.

Against this backdrop, Honda Motor Co. <7267> plans to provide 250 yen per day to teleworking employees from October to help them pay related expenses.

