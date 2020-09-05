Strong Typhoon Heading toward Southern Japan Islands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--A large-scale, very powerful typhoon is expected to head toward a chain of islands in southwestern Japan on Sunday and threaten to slam into the Kyushu region the following day.

Typhoon Haishen, the 10th typhoon of the year, is forecast to approach Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture on Sunday afternoon.

While remaining so strong as to prompt a possible emergency warning, the typhoon is expected on Monday to either make landfall in the western coast of Kyushu or travel north off the coast toward the Korean Peninsula.

The Japan Meteorological Agency may issue a special warning against strong winds, high waves and high tides for Kagoshima excluding the Amami region on Sunday morning, Yoshihisa Nakamoto, director of the agency's Forecast Division, said at a press conference on Saturday.

"Houses could collapse, so we want people to move to sturdy buildings before strong winds come," Nakamoto said.

