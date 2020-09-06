Japan’s Prince Hisahito Turns 14

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Prince Hisahito, second in line to the Imperial throne, turned 14 on Sunday, as he attends junior high school after a shortened two-week summer holiday.

The prince, a second-grader at Ochanomizu University Junior High School in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward, studied and joined online classes at his residence from late February to June, when the school was closed due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

In a school festival when he was a first-grader, Prince Hisahito made a presentation as part of group activity. He also had an opportunity to learn about circumstances surrounding people with disabilities from teachers and former students of a special needs school via wheelchair experience.

During the school closure, the prince, the third child and only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, did homework, read books and conducted voluntary research about fields of his interest such as animals and nature.

In May, Prince Hisahito hand-crafted medical gowns together with his family and staff and donated them to the Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation, headed by the Crown Prince.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]