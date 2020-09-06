Powerful Typhoon Approaches Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--A large-scale, very powerful typhoon was bearing down on southwestern Japan on Sunday, packing strong winds and heavy rain.

Typhoon Haishen, the 10th typhoon of the year, is expected to travel north off the western coast of the Kyushu region toward dawn on Monday and make landfall in southeastern areas of the Korean Peninsula on Monday morning.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast that record-breaking strong winds, high waves, high tides and heavy rain are likely to cause houses to collapse and trigger flooding of rivers and landslides. It called on residents in areas expected to be affected by the typhoon to secure safety.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, one person was seriously injured and another was slightly hurt in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Evacuation order was issued for about 1,587,000 people and evacuation advisory was issued for some 7,117,000 people in Kyushu, the Shikoku western region and Yamaguchi Prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]