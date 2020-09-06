Powerful Typhoon Heads toward Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--A large-scale, very powerful typhoon was bearing down on southwestern Japan on Sunday, packing strong winds and heavy rain.

Typhoon Haishen, the 10th typhoon of the year, was approaching Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, and is expected to travel north off the western coast of the Kyushu region toward Monday morning.

The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast record-breaking strong winds, high waves, high tides and heavy rain. It called on residents in areas likely to be affected by the typhoon to take refuge promptly to secure safety.

The agency said it is unlikely to issue an emergency warning for Kagoshima. But Yoshihisa Nakamoto, director of the agency's Forecast Division, said at a news conference, "As there is no major change in our forecasts for wind speed and rainfall, we want people to remain on maximum alert."

As of 11 a.m. Sunday (2 a.m. GMT), the typhoon was traveling north at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour at a point about 90 kilometers east of Amami-Oshima.

