451 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--A total of 451 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in 23 prefectures and airport quarantine stations across Japan on Sunday.

Six deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported in the country, including in Mie and Tokushima prefectures.

In Tokyo, 116 infection cases were confirmed, with the daily count standing below 200 for the third straight day. No infection was found in nightlife districts, including at restaurants with hospitality services, for the first time since June 9.

The total in the Japanese capital included 23 people in their 30s, 21 in their 40s and 19 in the 20s. There were 11 new cases among people aged 70 or older.

The number of seriously ill patients in Tokyo came to 27, unchanged from the previous day.

