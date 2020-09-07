Powerful Typhoon Injures at Least 22 People in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Strong Typhoon Haishen has injured at least 20 people in Japan, mainly in the Kyushu southwestern region, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency and relevant local authorities.

In Kagoshima Prefecture, two people suffered serious injuries from the 10th typhoon of the year. The number of people with minor injuries stood at six in Kagoshima, five in Miyazaki Prefecture, two each in Fukuoka and Nagasaki prefectures, and one in Saga Prefecture, all in Kyushu, and four in the western prefecture of Yamaguchi.

Evacuation orders were issued to some 1.82 million people from about 870,000 households and evacuation advisories to some 6.94 million people from about 3.2 million households.

As of 8 a.m. Monday (11 p.m. Sunday GMT), a total of 410,000 households were without power in the five Kyushu prefectures plus the two other prefectures in the region--Oita and Kumamoto, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co. <9508>.

Typhoon Haishen traveled north over waters west of Kyushu from Sunday night to early Monday morning while remaining very powerful. The typhoon headed for the Tsushima Strait between Kyushu and the Korean Peninsula later in the morning.

