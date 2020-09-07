Powerful Typhoon Leaves 4 Missing, 39 Injured in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Strong Typhoon Haishen has injured at least 39 people in Japan, mainly in the Kyushu southwestern region, while leaving four others unaccounted for in Miyazaki Prefecture, part of Kyushu.

The four went missing in a landslide that occurred in the village of Shiiba, the Miyazaki prefectural government said Monday. One person was slightly injured in the village.

A total of 39 people suffered injuries from the 10th typhoon of the year in the seven Kyushu prefectures--Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Oita, Miyazaki, Kumamoto and Kagoshima--and the western prefecture of Yamaguchi, according to the governments of the prefectures. Ot them, two in Kagoshima were seriously hurt.

Typhoon Haishen traveled north over waters west of Kyushu from Sunday night to early Monday while remaining very strong. Later on Monday morning, the typhoon passed over the Tsushima Strait between Kyushu and the Korean Peninsula, and made landfall on the southeastern part of the peninsula.

The Japan Meteorological Agency strongly warned against landslides from torrential rains, flooding in lowland areas and swollen rivers, as well as violent winds and high waves.

