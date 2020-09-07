Japan's Cumulative Coronavirus Cases Up by 3,951 in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sep. 7 (Jiji Press)--The total number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan stood at 72,751 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 3,951 from a week earlier.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose by 83 to 1,382.

The infection figure includes 71,054 patients who contracted the disease in Japan, 712 passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined for the virus off Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, earlier this year, 149 crew members of the Costa Atlantica, a cruise ship hit by a COVID-19 outbreak when it was docked in the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki, and 15 people sent back to Japan on government-chartered flights.

By prefecture, Tokyo saw the biggest number of cumulative infection cases, at 21,772, up by 1,055, followed by Osaka, at 9,043, up by 552, and Kanagawa, at 5,431, up by 519.

