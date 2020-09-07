Japan Confirms 294 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 294 new coronavirus cases Monday, its first reading below 300 since July 13.

The decrease in the daily count was apparently due to the approach of powerful Typhoon Haishen, which led to a decline in the number of coronavirus testing.

Tokyo reported 77 new cases. The number dropped below 80 for the first time since July 8, when 75 cases were newly reported.

The number of seriously ill patients in the Japanese capital decreased by three from the previous day to 24.

The western prefecture of Osaka had 45 new cases, with the number falling below 50 for the first time since July 20, when 49 cases were newly confirmed.

