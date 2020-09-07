Tokyo Confirms 77 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 77 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily figure in the Japanese capital stood below 80 for the first time since July 8, when 75 cases were reported.

Of Monday's total, 36 were in their 20s or 30s.

Seriously ill patients in Tokyo decreased by three from the previous day to 24.

