Typhoon Haishen Leaves 2 Dead in Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Strong Typhoon Haishen traveled north off the western coast of Japan's Kyushu southwestern region Sunday night to early Monday, leaving two people dead and four others unaccounted for.

The 10th typhoon of the year left 82 people injured in Kyushu and neighboring Yamaguchi Prefecture.

In Akune, Kagoshima Prefecture, a woman in her 70s died after falling into a gutter on her way to an acquaintance's home for evacuation. In Kashima, Saga Prefecture, a man in his 50s died after falling from the second floor of his home while apparently reinforcing windows.

The four went missing in a landslide that hit the office of a construction company and an adjacent private house in Shiiba, Miyazaki Prefecture.

The company's manager in his 70s escaped while suffering a bone fracture. His wife in her 60s, their oldest son in his 30s and two Vietnamese employees in their 20s remained missing.

