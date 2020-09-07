Typhoon Leaves 1 Dead, 54 Injured in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Strong Typhoon Haishen has killed one person and injured 54 others in Japan, mainly in the Kyushu southwestern region, while leaving four others unaccounted for in Miyazaki Prefecture in Kyushu.

In the city of Akune, Kagoshima Prefecture, also in Kyushu, a woman in her 70s fell into a gutter on her way to an acquaintance's home for evacuation. She was taken to hospital but died due to an injury to the head.

The four went missing in a landslide in the village of Shiiba that hit the office of a construction company and an adjacent private house, according to the village office and Miyazaki prefectural police.

The company's manager in his 70s escaped. But his wife in her 60s, their oldest son in his 30s and two Vietnamese employees in their 20s remained missing.

The manager, taken to hospital for minor injuries, said the landslide occurred shortly past 8 p.m. Sunday (11 a.m. GMT). Local firefighters who visited the area Monday morning found and rescued him.

