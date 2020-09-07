Japan Offers Support Measures to Mauritius over Oil Spill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi offered measures to support Mauritius over an oil spill from a Japanese-owned cargo ship off the Indian Ocean island state, in telephone talks with its prime minister, Pravind Jugnauth, on Monday.

The measures include cooperation for the introduction of a marine navigation safety system and the supply of necessary equipment to affected fishing people, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Motegi and Jugnauth agreed that the two governments will cooperate closely for environmental restoration in Mauritius, as well as its economic growth.

The Mauritius leader expressed gratitude for Japan's support, adding that he does not think Japan is responsible for the oil spill, according to the Japanese ministry.

