Keidanren Chief Holds 1st Press Conference since Rehospitalization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, has stressed his resolve to rev up the economy in cooperation with the country's next government, at his first press conference since he was hospitalized again in July over a relapse in his lymphoma.

"We are at an important point with the change of prime minister, and we will reflect the voices of the business world (in the new government's policies)," he said at the press conference, held on Monday. "The scenario for rebuilding the economy is not yet clear."

On Sept. 16, the Diet, Japan's parliament, is scheduled to elect the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who will step down due to health reasons.

On Monday, Nakanishi briefly left the hospital for a Keidanren meeting and the press conference. He returned to the hospital after the roughly 30-minute press conference. He said that his conditions are not very serious, and that he will stay on as leader of the biggest Japanese business lobby.

He added that he is undergoing state-of-the-art medical treatment, while noting that how long he will be hospitalized is undecided.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]