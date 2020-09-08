LDP Race Kicks Off; Abe's Policies Up for Debate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Liberal Democratic Party officially began its leadership race Tuesday in a three-way battle debating the policies of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after seven years and eight months in power.

LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, 63, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, 71, and LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida, 63, filed their candidacies, each with signatures of 20 supporters, after applications opened at 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT) at the ruling party's headquarters.

They will debate novel coronavirus measures, economic policies, diplomacy and constitutional revisions as they vie for the party presidency.

"I'll create a new Japan. For that, I'll devote myself completely," Ishiba said in a campaign kickoff event.

Separately, Suga said, "I made up my mind after much deliberation, thinking that we must resolve this national crisis." Kishida expressed his confidence that he "can unite the hearts of the entire country."

