Ueno Zoo's New Panda Enclosure Opened to Public

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--A new giant panda enclosure at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo was opened to the public on Tuesday.

The zoo in Taito Ward moved two of its three giant pandas, Ri Ri and Shin Shin, to the new enclosure.

On the other hand, Xiang Xiang, a female cub born between the two in June 2017, will remain in the old enclosure. She is set to be handed over to China late this year.

On Tuesday morning, many visitors to the new facility greeted and waved at the two pandas, which returned to the public eye for the first time in around three weeks due to their relocation.

"I'm relieved to see that they were their usual selves," Megumi Aga, 55, a paper cutout artist from Narashino, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, said.

