Akimoto’s Role Suspected in Another Perjury Scheme

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto, who was arrested for alleged witness tampering over a bribery scandal linked to a casino resort, is suspected of being involved in another related perjury scheme, informed sources said Tuesday.

The special investigation team of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office plans to build a case on the fresh allegation against the 48-year-old House of Representatives lawmaker as early as Wednesday, when his current detention period expires, the sources said.

On Aug. 20, Akimoto was arrested for allegedly conspiring with corporate executives Akihito Awaji, 54, and Fumihiko Sato, 50, to ask Masahiko Konno, 49, a suspected briber in the high-profile bribery case, to make false statements in favor of the lawmaker in court in exchange for cash, in violation of the law against organized crimes.

The request to commit perjury for money was allegedly made on two occasions, in late June and again in late July. At the time, Akimoto, who has been indicted on suspicion of taking bribes related to a casino project, was out on bail.

According to the sources, Akimoto’s involvement is suspected also in an alleged attempt to talk Katsunori Nakazato, 48, another suspected briber, into giving false testimony for money.

