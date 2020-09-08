Ex-Hibakusha Group Leader Iwasa Dies at 91

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Mikiso Iwasa, an atomic bomb survivor who once served as leader of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, died of pancreatic cancer Monday. He was 91.

Iwasa died at his home in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, at 3:19 a.m. (6:19 p.m. Sunday GMT).

Iwasa, born in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, was 16 when the U.S. atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima exploded 1.2 kilometers from his house in the western city's Naka Ward.

He saw his mother burn to death underneath the collapsed house. He was unable to find the remains of his sister, who was near the epicenter. He became an orphan as his father had already died from illness.

With support from his aunt, he graduated Nagoya University in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan. He became an instructor at Kanazawa University in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, in 1953.

