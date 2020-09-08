Bank Accounts Breached via E-Money Accounts at NTT Docomo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--A series of bank account breaches through e-money accounts at major Japanese mobile carrier NTT Docomo Inc. <9437> have been reported across the country.

In the cases, someone used stolen personal bank account information to set up NTT Docomo accounts linked to bank accounts and withdrew cash from the bank accounts through the NTT Docomo accounts, informed sources said.

Such cases have been confirmed at 77 Bank <8341>, based in the northeastern city of Sendai, Chugoku Bank <8382>, based in the western city of Okayama, and Toho Bank <8346>, based in the northeastern city of Fukushima.

Similar cases are also suspected at Ogaki Kyoritsu Bank <8361>, based in the central city of Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture.

The regional banks have suspended their services of allowing customers to link their bank accounts to NTT Docomo accounts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]