Japanese Municipalities Logging Trees to Prevent Power Outages

Chiba, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Some Japanese municipalities have been working to log trees as a way to prevent power outages in the wake of typhoons.

In September last year, Typhoon Faxai knocked down many trees and caused power outages for up to 640,000 households in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

Fallen trees block roads and prevent recovery from power outages. It took 16 days for most areas damaged by Typhoon Faxai to have power restored.

During the outages, many people who could not use air conditioners were taken to hospital due to heatstroke. Six of them died.

In late July this year, the Chiba prefectural government and TEPCO Power Grid Inc. concluded an agreement to cut trees to prevent fallen trees from causing power outages and disturbing traffic.

