512 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 512 on Tuesday, while the total number of fatalities among infected people in the country rose 18 to 1,411.

In Tokyo, 170 people were newly confirmed as positive for the novel coronavirus, responsible for the respiratory disease. The Japanese capital's daily tally bounced back from the previous day's 77, which was the lowest since July 8.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo decreased by three to 21.

In Osaka Prefecture, the daily count of new coronavirus cases stood at 81, topping 80 for the first time in six days. The western prefecture has so far seen a total of 9,169 confirmed cases.

The Fukuoka prefectural government said it confirmed 17 new cases on Monday and 11 on Tuesday. It had not released its daily count on Monday, as strong Typhoon Haishen was nearing the southwestern prefecture.

